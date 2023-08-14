Suarez (2-6) took the loss Sunday, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks over 6.1 innings against the Twins. He struck out eight.

Suarez has allowed just five runs over his last three starts (16.1 innings) though he's still yet to earn a win since June 27, as the Phillies offense couldn't provide any run support in a 3-0 loss. The 27-year-old Suarez now sports a 3.88 ERA with a 1.43 WHIP and 89:35 K:BB across 17 starts (97.1 innings) this season. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next start, currently scheduled for next weekend in Washington.