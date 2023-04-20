Suarez (forearm) is scheduled to throw 35-to-40 pitches in a simulated game Saturday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Suarez checked out fine after facing a slew of hitters in live batting practice Tuesday, so he'll repeat the activity again this weekend while slightly bumping up his pitch count. The Phillies haven't mapped out the next steps for Suarez heading into next week, but he'll presumably need to make at least one minor-league rehab start to get fully stretched out before he's cleared to return from the 15-day injured list.
