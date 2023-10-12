Suarez will start against Atlanta in Game 4 of the NLDS on Thursday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Suarez had a strong outing during Game 1 of the NLDS, throwing 3.2 scoreless frames while striking out four batters en route to a Philadelphia victory. Atlanta's lineup developed a reputation for crushing left-handed pitchers in the regular season; however, the team has gotten off to a slow start in the postseason, and Suarez could be able to once again capitalize on Atlanta's collective slump.