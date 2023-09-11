Suarez did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on two hits and three walks over 6.1 innings against the Marlins. He struck out 10.

Suarez was dominant for most of his start Sunday, blanking the Marlins through six innings while racking up a season-high 10 strikeouts. However, the 28-year-old Suarez would be charged with three runs in the seventh, forcing him to settle for a no-decision. The left-hander is still looking for his first win since June 27, though he'd held opponents to two runs or fewer in his prior four outings, working to a 2.82 ERA in that span. Overall, Suarez is 2-6 with a 3.93 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 104:40 K:BB across 19 starts (107.2 innings) this season. He's lined up for a road matchup with the Cardinals in his next outing.