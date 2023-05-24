Suarez did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing five runs on five hits and a walk over 5 innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out five.

Suarez did retire the final seven batters faced, providing some positive momentum heading into his next outing. Still, it's been a rough start to the year for the 27-year-old lefty, as he's pitched to a 9.82 ERA with a 2.00 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB through his first three games (11 innings). Suarez will look to get on track in his next outing, currently lined for next week on the road against the Mets.