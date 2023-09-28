Suarez did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing six runs on nine hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against the Pirates. He struck out four.

The Pirates got off to a fast start against Suarez, scoring three runs in the first inning. The left-hander has allowed 10 runs over 11.1 innings in his final two outings, a rough finish to an otherwise solid campaign. Suarez will end the regular season with a 4-6 record, 4.18 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 119 strikeouts across 22 starts (125 innings).