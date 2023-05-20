Suarez (0-1) took the loss in Friday's 10-1 rout at the hands of the Cubs, giving up four runs on five hits and three walks over two innings. He struck out four.

Little went right for the Phillies in this one, and Suarez got the hook after needing 66 pitches (39 strikes) to record only six outs. The southpaw has been ineffective to say the least in two starts since coming off the IL, surrendering seven runs in six innings, but the team's lack of alternatives for the rotation should give him plenty of chances to find his prior form. Suarez's next start will likely come at home next week against Arizona.