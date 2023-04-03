Suarez (elbow) will throw another bullpen session Wednesday, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Suarez threw a bullpen session over the weekend, and Phillies manager Rich Thomson said the team was "encouraged" by how the left-hander worked. If the bullpen session goes well Wednesday, he could begin a rehab assignment. Because he's missed close to a month, it's very likely Suarez would need two starts in the minors before he's ready to join the Philadelphia rotation.
