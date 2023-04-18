Suarez (forearm) is set to throw live batting practice Tuesday in Chicago, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Suarez is currently traveling with the Phillies and is expected to do two live BP sessions (or simulated games) before hopefully then embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment. The 27-year-old left-hander is probably steering toward a 2023 debut in early May as he builds up his pitch count. He's been on the IL all month after developing forearm inflammation around the third week of spring training.
