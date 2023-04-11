Suarez (elbow) threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Suarez used all of his pitches during the workout and apparently looked sharp while doing so. There is supposed to be a decision Wednesday about the next step for his recovery, which could very well be a minor-league rehab assignment. The 27-year-old has missed the first couple weeks of the 2023 regular season due to left forearm inflammation but might make it back to the Phillies before the end of April.
More News
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Throwing another bullpen Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Throws bullpen session•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Moved to 15-day IL•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Improving, not ready for mound work•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Won't be ready for Opening Day•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: On track for Opening Day rotation•