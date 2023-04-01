Suarez (forearm) threw a bullpen session Friday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Suarez missed the Opening Day roster due to forearm inflammation, but he's trending in the right direction. He's thrown a pair of bullpen sessions and is scheduled for another one Monday.
More News
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Moved to 15-day IL•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Improving, not ready for mound work•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Won't be ready for Opening Day•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: On track for Opening Day rotation•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Will throw bullpen session Sunday•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Won't be fully built up•