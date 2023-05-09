Suarez (elbow) is set to make his season debut this weekend at Coors Field, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Suarez threw only 48 pitches in his third and final rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, but he managed to cover five innings of one-run ball while showing promising efficiency. He's expected to be limited to around 75 pitches in his return to the Phillies' rotation and is probably more of a wait-and-see option in fantasy given the location of that first matchup. He would probably line up to pitch at San Francisco in his second outing of the year for the reigning NL champs.