The Phillies will activate Suarez (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's series finale in Milwaukee, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Barring any unexpected setbacks with his hamstring heading into the weekend, Suarez will return from the IL just a few days past the minimum 15 days. Suarez won't head out on a minor-league rehab start prior to being activated, but he threw live batting practice Monday and should be stretched out enough to handle something close to a typical starter's workload in what will be his first outing with the Phillies since Aug. 13.