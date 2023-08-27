Suarez (hamstring) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Monday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

If his side work continues to go smoothly, Suarez should be allowed to skip a minor-league rehab assignment and return to the Phillies on their upcoming road trip, which runs from Sept. 1 to Sept. 6. The 28-year-old left-hander has been on the injured list since Aug. 19 because of a right hamstring strain.