Suarez (forearm) threw a light bullpen session Friday and is set to throw a full bullpen session Sunday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Suarez has been dealing with left forearm tightness for a week or so but has made some nice progress. While the Phillies have acknowledged he will not be fully stretched out for the start of the regular season, they still plan to carry Suarez on their Opening Day roster and build up his stamina on the fly.
