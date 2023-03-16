Phillies manager Rob Thomson acknowledged Thursday that Suarez (forearm) won't be fully built up for the start of the regular season, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The Phillies still intend to carry him in their rotation and will stretch him out on the fly. Suarez fell behind earlier this month when he experienced a bit of tightness in his left forearm as he prepared to represent Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. He's been throwing on the side without issue since he arrived back at camp, but fantasy managers should expect some abbreviated outings early on.