Suarez is unlikely to be ready for the start of the regular season after experiencing a setback with his left forearm, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Suarez was sent in for an MRI on Tuesday, and while the scan revealed no structural damage, he's still battling some inflammation. The left-hander will be shut down for a few days with the hope that the inflammation calms down and he's able to quickly resume a throwing program. The setback doesn't sound like a long-term concern for Suarez, but the Phillies will need a replacement in the rotation for the southpaw, and fellow lefty Matt Strahm appears to be the next man up for the assignment.