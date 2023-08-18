Suarez won't make his scheduled start Sunday against Washington due to soreness in his hamstring, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Suarez's hamstring reportedly started acting up during the Phillies' series against Toronto and has carried on long enough to have him ruled out for Sunday. Luckily, his injury seems relatively minor, and the Phillies aren't worried about his status long-term. Zack Wheeler will take Suarez's place Sunday against Washington.