Dominguez (oblique) played catch Sunday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
The right-hander hadn't thrown since he landed on the shelf June 17 with an oblique strain, but he can now begin to ramp back up. Dominguez won't return when first eligible July 7, with the first game after the All-Star break on July 14 appearing to be a more realistic target.
