Dominguez underwent an MRI on Monday that cleared him of any structural damage to his right arm, verifying his earlier diagnosis of right triceps tendinitis, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

With the hard-throwing right-hander having been cleared of a significant injury, he'll set his sights on returning from the 15-day injured list when first eligible Sept. 2. That target date could prove to be on the optimistic side for Dominguez, who will be on a no-throw program for the next five days before he's potentially cleared to start ramping up again this weekend. On Sunday, interim manager Rob Thomson was unwilling to name a replacement for Dominguez as the Phillies' primary closer, with the skipper telling Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer that all of David Robertson, Connor Brogdon, Jose Alvarado, Brad Hand and Andrew Bellatti could be options to close games depending on the situation.