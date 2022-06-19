Dominguez pitched a perfect inning to earn a save against the Nationals on Saturday.
For the second straight day, Brad Hand got a save chance with the Phillies ahead in the ninth inning. Unlike in his previous opportunity, Hand blew the opportunity, yielding a run to allow the game to go into extra frames. Dominguez was then called upon to close the contest after Philadelphia scored in the top of the 10th, and he came through by retiring all three Nationals batters he faced on 10 pitches. Hand has been the closer of choice thus far since the demotion of Corey Knebel out of the role, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the pendulum swing toward Dominguez given how things shook out Saturday.
More News
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Pitches clean eighth inning•
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Likely part of closer committee•
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Picks up win Monday•
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Throws another scoreless inning•
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Having strong spring•
-
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: No arbitration necessary•