The Phillies placed Dominguez on the 15-day injured list Saturday (retroactive to Friday) with a left oblique strain.

Dominguez holds a 6.00 ERA and 1.67 WHIP across six innings since the beginning of June and will now be held out until the start of July due to his injury. Yunior Marte was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move and will take Dominguez's place in Philadelphia's bullpen.