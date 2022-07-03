Muzziotti (hamstring) has gone 3-for-15 with a double, two walks, a stolen base and two runs in four games for Double-A Reading since being activated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Muzziotti was on the shelf for just over five weeks before returning to action for Reading. Since being sent back to Double-A in late April after he was included on the Phillies' Opening Day roster, the 23-year-old has slashed .231/.318/.359 over 44 plate appearances.