The Phillies recalled Muzziotti from Triple-A Lehigh Valley ahead of Wednesday's game in Atlanta.
Philadelphia designated Odubel Herrera for assignment and traded away Mickey Moniak on Tuesday, getting Brandon Marsh back from the Angels as part of the Moniak deal. Though Marsh is slated to take over as the Phillies' everyday center fielder, he won't join the team until Thursday, so Muzziotti was brought up from the minors to provide the big club with some short-term depth in the outfield. Expect Muzziotti to return to Lehigh Valley when Marsh is officially activated Thursday.
