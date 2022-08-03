The Phillies optioned Muzziotti to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following Wednesday's 3-1 win over Atlanta.
Muzziotti's stay with the Phillies lasted just one day, as he was needed as an extra outfielder with the newly acquired Brandon Marsh not on track to report to the team until Thursday. The Phillies fill formally add Marsh to the roster ahead of Thursday's series opener with the Nationals.
