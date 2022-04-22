Muzziotti was optioned to Double-A Reading on Friday.
Muzziotti entered spring fifth on the Phillies' depth chart in center field, but after Adam Haseley was traded to the White Sox and both Odubel Herrera (oblique) and Mickey Moniak (hand) got hurt, he was needed on the Opening Day roster to back up Matt Vierling. He didn't do much with his limited opportunities, going 1-for-7 at the plate, but the Phillies likely weren't expecting much from a player who'd played a grand total of 12 games above High-A. He'll return to a more appropriate level for now as Herrera returns from the injured list.
More News
-
Phillies' Simon Muzziotti: Takes seat Monday•
-
Phillies' Simon Muzziotti: Officially called up•
-
Phillies' Simon Muzziotti: Slated to join major-league club•
-
Phillies' Simon Muzziotti: Back in action at Low-A•
-
Phillies' Simon Muzziotti: Placed on restricted list•
-
Phillies' Simon Muzziotti: Reassigned to minor-league camp•