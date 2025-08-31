The Phillies officially signed Buehler to a minor-league contract Sunday and assigned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Though Buehler's contract is a minor-league deal, it's likely just a formality so that the Phillies can avoid a move when the active roster expands from 26 to 28 men Monday. Since the veteran hurler officially joined the organization before the end of Sunday, he'll still be eligible for the postseason roster. Buehler will likely serve in a swingman role down the stretch while offering the Phillies an experienced arm with past postseason success.