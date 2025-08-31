Buehler agreed to a one-year contract with the Phillies on Sunday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Cut loose by the Red Sox earlier in the weekend, Buehler was able to quickly find work with another playoff-contending organization that was looking to bolster its starting depth. Though he owns a lifetime 3.56 ERA over parts of eight big-league seasons, Buehler languished during his time in Boston, submitting a 5.45 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 84:55 K:BB in 112.1 innings over 23 appearances (22 starts) before losing his spot on the roster. The 31-year-old boasts extensive playoff experience dating back to his time with the Dodgers, and the Phillies are hopeful that the right-hander can provide the pitching staff with a lift in September as the team potentially gears up for a deep postseason run. With Zack Wheeler (shoulder) recently getting shut down for the season, the Phillies have kept Taijuan Walker in the fold as their fifth starter and have received decent results from him, so Buehler won't necessarily be in store for a rotation spot right away with Philadelphia. Instead, he could head to the bullpen and serve as a long-relief option initially once the Phillies formally add him to their roster Monday.