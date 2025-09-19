Buehler will follow Taijuan Walker in a tandem start Friday in Arizona, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Aaron Nola will take the ball Saturday and Ranger Suarez will go Sunday for the Phillies. The rotation realignment not only sets up Cristopher Sanchez for the first game of the postseason, it also allows the club to get a look at Buehler in a different role, with the idea that he might be used in long relief in the playoffs. Buehler was solid in his Phillies debut last week against the Royals, striking out three over five innings of one-run ball. He'll have a better chance of picking up a win Friday as the second leg of a piggyback start.