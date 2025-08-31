The Phillies plan to have Buehler, who has been assigned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, make his first start with the big club Sept. 12 versus Kansas City, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Buehler was assigned to Lehigh Valley after signing a minor-league contract with Philadelphia on Sunday, but he'll remain at Triple-A on a short-term basis before joining the big club when it expands its rotation to six men Sept. 12. With Zack Wheeler (shoulder) out for the season, the Phillies seem to be opting to deploy a six-man rotation down the stretch, with Taijuan Walker and Buehler making up the final two starting slots. Buehler should be able to get in three starts with the Phillies if he indeed debuts with the club against Kansas City.