Buehler (8-7) earned the win Friday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk over five innings against Kansas City. He struck out three.

The veteran right-hander was assigned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after signing with the Phillies in late August, and he delivered one of his better starts of the season in his team debut after a tumultuous run in Boston. Buehler will be part of the Phillies' six-man rotation for the final weeks of the regular season, and Friday's showing was a good step toward potentially earning a spot on the playoff roster. His 5.29 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 117.1 innings between Boston and Philadelphia remain unsightly, however.