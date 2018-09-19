Frazier (knee), who didn't start Tuesday, pinch-hit and remained in the game to play left field.

The 26-year-old continues to shuffle back between second base and the outfield, due to right fielder Gregory Polanco's shoulder injury. Frazier will likely continue to play multiple positions in 2019, though general manager Neal Huntington recently said he's comfortable with him starting primarily at second base. He's slashing .322/.375/.541 in 160 plate appearances since returning from a minor league demotion in July.

