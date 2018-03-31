Pirates' Adam Frazier: Back in top spot
Frazier will bat leadoff and serve as the designated hitter Saturday in Detroit.
He went 3-for-7 with a double and two runs Friday. Frazier also struck out three times, well above his 2017 strikeout rate (12.6 percent). The 26-year-old stole 21 bases in 2016 and will likely look to run as the team's table-setter this weekend.
