Pirates' Adam Frazier: Bats leadoff Monday
Frazier, who collected five hits Monday, batted first in the lineup for the first time since May 29.
The second baseman hit leadoff only because Kevin Newman sat out after seeing his 19-game batting streak come to an end over the weekend. Nevertheless, Frazier's outing highlighted his ability to get hot. Though he hit .266 with no homers in June, he's shown the ability to go on long streaks. In 2018, Frazier slashed .306/.357/.533 in his final 196 plate appearances following a month-long demotion. At the least, his resurgence is worth tracking.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...
-
Ranking Cease with other SP call-ups
Dylan Cease is set for his MLB debut as the latest pitching prospect to get the call, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.