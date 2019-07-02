Frazier, who collected five hits Monday, batted first in the lineup for the first time since May 29.

The second baseman hit leadoff only because Kevin Newman sat out after seeing his 19-game batting streak come to an end over the weekend. Nevertheless, Frazier's outing highlighted his ability to get hot. Though he hit .266 with no homers in June, he's shown the ability to go on long streaks. In 2018, Frazier slashed .306/.357/.533 in his final 196 plate appearances following a month-long demotion. At the least, his resurgence is worth tracking.