Frazier went 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Thursday's 6-4 win over Atlanta.

He's hitting .339 and leads the majors with 58 hits, though his percentage of hard-hit balls (22.9 percent) is the lowest since his rookie season. With a BABIP (.375) 65 points higher than his career average, his batting average will almost surely cool off. Still, fantasy managers have to be happy with the late-round fantasy pick.