Frazier went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, a double and a stolen base Thursday against the Tigers.

Frazier was a driving force behind the Pirates' offensive output Thursday. He led the game off with his sixth double of the season and came around to score in the same inning. Frazier also tallied his second stolen base of the campaign. Though he doesn't have much power to showcase, Frazier is hitting .329/.415/.471 across 82 plate appearances.