Frazier (foot) will start at second base and lead off Wednesday against the Reds.

Frazier was out of the lineup for the second game of Monday's doubleheader along with Tuesday's 11-6 loss while dealing with a sore foot that stemmed from being hit by a pitch. The day off appears to have done Frazier some good, as he received the green light to re-enter the lineup at his usual position and lineup spot. Cole Tucker will head to the bench to open up room in the infield for Frazier.