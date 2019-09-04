Frazier went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and three RBI in a 5-4 loss against the Marlins on Tuesday.

After a great July, Frazier experienced a little lull at the beginning of August, but he rebounded and has gone 21-for-50 (.420) in the last 13 games. Frazier also has a pair of homers in the last two contests. He is batting .278 with nine home runs, 41 RBI, 69 runs and four steals in 474 at-bats this season.