Pirates' Adam Frazier: Could see regular at-bats
Frazier could see regular playing time if Josh Harrison (hand) is forced to miss any action after leaving Sunday's game with an HBP.
Frazier has been patiently riding the bench for much of the first three weeks, waiting for an opening. He may have found it, thanks to Harrison's unfortunate injury. We should find out how much time Harrison might miss by day's end, but fantasy owners with an extra bench spot might want to pluck Frazier off waivers, just in case.
