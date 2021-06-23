Frazier went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two runs scored and a walk Tuesday against the White Sox.

Frazier opened the scoring in the contest with a solo home run in the third inning. It was only his third homer of the season and first since May 29. However, Frazier has managed to deliver in other areas of the box score, as he's hitting an excellent .322/.390/.460 across 308 plate appearances. Despite hitting in a poor lineup, Frazier is Pittsburgh's regular leadoff hitter, and he has been able to rack up 42 runs scored as a result.