Frazier is absent from workouts for the second straight day Friday with an unspecified minor injury, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Manager Derek Shelton said Frazier was "a little dinged up" but didn't specify exactly how. This doesn't sound like anything more than normal wear and tear, and he still has more than a month to prepare for Opening Day, so there doesn't seem to be much reason to worry.