Frazier went 1-for-6 with two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's win over the Marlins.

Frazier knocked a two-run single in the bottom of the second to put the Pirates up 2-0 and later scored the game-winning run on an RBI single by Jacob Stallings in the 12th. The second baseman also extended his hitting streak to nine games and is hitting .361 with a .994 OPS, nine RBI and 10 runs scored in that span.