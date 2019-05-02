Pirates' Adam Frazier: Difficult start to season
Frazier went 0-for-5 against Texas on Wednesday and is hitting just .225 in 80 at-bats since April 4.
Frazier has hit leadoff exclusively, and while his defense at second base has proven passable, the team expected more offensively from him - he has only two extra-base hits (both doubles) in his last 16 starts. By comparison, Frazier closed out 2018 with 27 extra-base hits in his final 39 starts. While that finish was unsustainable, he'll have to do better than his current .082 ISO. He was bothered by back spasms in the middle of April but didn't go on the injured list. Despite his struggles, Pittsburgh went out of its way to slot Frazier as its everyday second baseman, allowing former starter Josh Harrison to leave the team without making an offer in the offseason. As a result, Frazier will likely receive plenty of opportunity to break out of his current slump.
