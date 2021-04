Frazier went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI on Thursday against the Cubs.

Frazier was one of the few sources of offense for Pirates, as he laced an RBI single in the fourth inning. Serving as the team's primary leadoff hitter, he has only five hits in 22 at-bats, but has also worked five free passes in six starts. Though a part of potentially the worst lineup in the majors, Frazier should still score at a decent clip if he can continue to get on base.