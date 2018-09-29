Pirates' Adam Frazier: Feels tight hamstring
Frazier left the fourth inning of Saturday's game with right hamstring tightness.
He was replaced in right field by Pablo Reyes. The team has been conservative with a number of its players beset by minor injuries in recent days. As a result, it wouldn't be surprising to see Frazier sit out Sunday's finale.
