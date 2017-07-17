Pirates' Adam Frazier: Finding second-half value
Frazier went 2-for-4 with a walkoff single against the Cardinals on Sunday.
Following a month-long scuffle, Frazier has six hits in 12 at-bats since the All-Star break. He'll lose most of his playing time in left field when Starling Marte (suspension) returns Tuesday, but Frazier could move back and forth between second base and third -- especially with Josh Harrison currently struggling -- now that it looks like he's once again found his hitting stroke.
