Frazier went 4-for-5 with a pair of RBI and a run scored in the Pirates' 11-8 win over the Rockies on Thursday.

Frazier joined Kevin Newman as one of two Pirates to log four-hit games on an explosive day for the Pittsburgh offense, and he's now hit safely in eight of his last nine games. The mini-hot streak boosts the 27-year-old's slash line up to .272/.331/.339 on the season over 496 plate appearances.