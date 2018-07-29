Frazier will start at second base and hit leadoff Sunday against the Mets.

Frazier delivered a 3-for-4 performance in the table-setting role Saturday, so he'll get another look atop the lineup in the series finale as Pittsburgh looks to continue its climb up the NL Central standings. With Josh Harrison offering lackluster production at second base since returning from the disabled list in late May, Frazier may have a real shot at sticking as the club's primary option at the keystone if he continues to wield a hot bat.