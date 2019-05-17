Pirates' Adam Frazier: Gets rare night off
Frazier won't start Friday's game against San Diego.
Frazier has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games, though he's slashing just .231/.250/.385 over that stretch. Kevin Newman will draw the start at second base and hit leadoff in Frazier's absence.
