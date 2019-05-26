Frazier went 2-for-5 with a solo home run against the Dodgers on Sunday.

The homer was his first in 63 plate appearances and third of the season. Frazier entered Sunday with a disappointing .093 ISO, below his career mark of .133. Pittsburgh has given no indication that he's in jeopardy of losing his full-time spot at second base, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Kevin Newman steal some starts at second if Frazier's struggles persist.

