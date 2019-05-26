Pirates' Adam Frazier: Goes deep against Dodgers
Frazier went 2-for-5 with a solo home run against the Dodgers on Sunday.
The homer was his first in 63 plate appearances and third of the season. Frazier entered Sunday with a disappointing .093 ISO, below his career mark of .133. Pittsburgh has given no indication that he's in jeopardy of losing his full-time spot at second base, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Kevin Newman steal some starts at second if Frazier's struggles persist.
More News
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Showing signs of life•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Gets rare night off•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Contributes with clutch hit Sunday•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: On bench in series finale•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Pops second homer•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Gets breather in homestand finale•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...